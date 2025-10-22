Delays expected at U.S. Air Force Academy gates due to government shutdown

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson with the U.S. Air Force Academy says that people entering the installation should expect delays beginning on Thursday due to the government shutdown.

According to the Air Force Academy, they are pausing their Gate Support Program. Employees and visitors are asked to give themselves extra time in the morning.

"Security Forces personnel are working diligently to maintain the safety and security of the installation while managing these short-term manning constraints," a spokesperson said.

Delays are expected during the normal commute, but the Air Force Academy says congestion is especially anticipated during special events like football games or reunions.

