Hazards in cosmetics, must-visit destinations, Gen Alpha’s viral catchphrase: Check out the day’s stories

By Kimberly Richardson, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Cold temps may be creeping in, but your travel dreams don’t have to hibernate. National Geographic just dropped its list of must-visit destinations that’ll have you mentally packing your bags.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Unknown dangers

Many personal care products — from lipstick to shampoo and moisturizer — still contain potentially toxic chemicals. Experts highlight the ingredients you should watch for to protect your health.

2️⃣ Long-term impacts

Despite the government shutdown, tourists are going to national parks, even with closed visitor centers and no rangers in sight. But advocates warn that if the stalemate continues, park safety and local economies could suffer.

3️⃣ ‘It’s like a plague’

“Six-seveeeeen!” If you’ve heard this shouted in a school hallway or seen it spammed in a group chat, you’re not alone. Gen Alpha’s latest viral catchphrase is baffling adults and delighting kids across the country.

4️⃣ A new era

A baby fleeing a T. rex. Cats in streetwear dancing. Police arresting a pile of mac and cheese. Welcome to the AI-powered chaos flooding your feed. Big Tech is giving social media an artificial intelligence makeover — and so far, it’s a messy ride.

5️⃣ Inspired by bones

Concrete is affordable, strong and widely used — but it’s also responsible for around 8% of global carbon emissions. A research team thinks it has an answer thanks to a 3D-printed, carbon-absorbing bridge built with innovative materials.

Watch this

🔥 Close call: A dog in North Carolina accidentally sparked a fire while playing with a lithium battery-powered device. No one was injured, but his firefighter owner shared the footage as a reminder: store these types of gadgets safely, even from your four-legged friends.

Top headlines

Vance downplays concerns over ceasefire in visit to Israel as Trump administration officials privately worry

Pardoned Capitol rioter arrested on charge that he threatened to kill Hakeem Jeffries

Tropical Storm Melissa forms in the Caribbean. It’s expected to strengthen into a hurricane by the weekend

Check this out

☁️ Frightening future: Giant clouds, destructive floods and social unrest. These striking photographs capture the raw power of storms and the growing frequency of extreme weather events.

Quiz time

✈️ Which airline in North America is serving free alcohol to economy class passengers on all its flights?

A. Alaska Airlines

B. American Airlines

C. Delta Air Lines

D. Air Canada

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: The truth behind your clothing’s ‘made in Guatemala’ label

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Air Canada is offering free beer and wine to economy class passengers on all its flights — even short-haul domestic routes — making it the only North American legacy carrier to do so.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Meghan Pryce and Sarah Hutter.