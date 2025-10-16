Skip to Content
Some survivors after US strikes another suspected drug boat in the Caribbean, sources say

today at 5:37 PM
Published 5:43 PM

By Natasha Bertrand, Kylie Atwood, CNN

(CNN) — The US carried out a strike on a boat in the Caribbean on Thursday that did not kill everyone on board, two US officials told CNN.

There are believed to be survivors among the crew, but their status is unclear. Reuters was first to report the strike.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN Newssource

