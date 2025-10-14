Sports betting programming is coming to channel 13.3

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Here in Colorado, many of us love sports-- And what's not to love? We have so many great teams in Colorado, and it's hard not to be a fan of at least one.

It's no secret that sports betting is now more popular than ever in the Centennial State. Here at KRDO13, we're excited to bring information on sports betting to our airwaves.

We recently partnered with the VSiN Sports Betting Network to bring their programming to KRDO13.

"We aren't too analytical that it's nerdy radio. We have a lot of fun with it. It's super relatable," said Gill Alexander, host of A Numbers Game. "I've been in this time slot for 8 years, like I said, and it has been, you know, it's, it's the greatest audience I've ever been around in any format that I've ever done."

If you want to catch VSiN programming, you can do so on KRDO 13.3. You can catch The Numbers Game from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

