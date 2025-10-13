Work begins for $550k Aga Park ‘smart bathroom’ in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some people call it a "golden throne," but the term might appropriately apply to one bathroom in Fountain that is coming in with a roughly $550,000 price tag.

Demolition has begun on the old bathroom at Aga Park, according to city officials. A new "smart bathroom" is going in its place.

While the renovations come with a rather substantial price tag, the city says that it will actually save them tens of thousands of dollars in the long run, since the bathrooms are self-cleaning.

In the summertime, officials say the nearby splash pad can see roughly 200 visitors a day. But all those people mean a big need for a place to "go." City officials say that it sometimes requires that the restrooms be cleaned four to five times a day.

In addition to its self-cleaning properties, the city says the new restroom will be able to replace its own toilet paper. When a roll is empty, a new one drops into the stall. When there aren't any more rolls, city officials say they'll get a text notification that it's time for someone to come by and replenish everything.

The City of Fountain also says that the restroom uses less water and electricity, which will help them save on their utility bills.

