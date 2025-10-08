Trump announces peace deal between Israel and Hamas on Truth Social

WASINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- President Trump announced via his "Truth Social" profile that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of a peace deal to end the two-year-long war.

The president says, "This means all hostages will be released soon… And Israel will withdraw troops from Gaza to an agreed-upon line." This comes following peace talks in Israel.

Truth Social

Trump goes on to say that all hostages will be released and Israel will withdraw their troops.

