Sending in the troops, dust devils on Mars, world’s best bar: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ Sending in the troops

Polls show that a majority of Americans oppose President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to tackle crime in US cities. He’s barreling forward anyway — in ominous and drastic ways, CNN’s Aaron Blake writes.

2️⃣ Dogged detective

A Texas cold case investigator revealed how his team tracked down the man he believes is responsible for killing four girls in an Austin yogurt shop. The 1991 murders traumatized the community and shocked people across the state.

3️⃣ MMR worries

Some public health experts raised concerns after the CDC’s acting director suggested splitting the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine into three separate shots. A doctor explains why this isn’t a good idea.

4️⃣ Wild and windy

Two orbiters circling Mars discovered that whirling dust devils there can move at a surprisingly fast 99 mph. The particles they send into the atmosphere could affect future missions to explore the red planet.

5️⃣ Testing his limits

Kilian Jornet braved blistering heat and frigid temperatures to complete the “States of Elevation” challenge. In an epic display of endurance, the Spaniard was running, cycling, hiking or climbing for 31 days straight.

Watch this

💬 ‘Disgusting’: After an AI-generated video of the late actor and comedian Robin Williams circulated online, his daughter Zelda had a strong reaction to the digital recreations.

Top headlines

Former FBI Director James Comey pleads not guilty and will argue he is unfairly targeted by Trump

Police arrest Uber driver on suspicion of starting deadly Palisades Fire

Joan Kennedy, first wife of Sen. Edward Kennedy, has died at 89

Check this out

🛏️ Return to his roots: A new short film explores the role of Indian immigrants in the US lodging industry. For Amar Shah, making “The Patel Motel Story” inspired a deeply personal journey.

Quiz time

⚽ Which soccer superstar became the sport’s first billionaire player?

A. Lionel Messi

B. Cristiano Ronaldo

C. Robert Lewandowski

D. Kylian Mbappé

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The Portuguese star crossed that threshold thanks to his lucrative contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

