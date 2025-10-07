13 Investigates: Son of Teller County Sheriff charged with DUI, hear the dispatch audio

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The son of Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell has been charged with a DUI, according to records. Chase Mikesell, who is also a Teller County jail deputy, was arrested by Colorado State Patrol (CSP) after he allegedly rear-ended a car in Divide on August 3rd, CSP says.

Following his arrest, he was taken to Manitou Springs for a breathalyzer test, where court records show he blew almost twice the legal limit: 0.149 for his BAC test.

In addition to the DUI charge, troopers also allegedly found a gun inside Chase Mikesell's glove box.

13 Investigates has learned that he also faces a charge for possession of that weapon.

According to the sheriff's office, he has not been placed on administrative leave. The sheriff's office says he will continue to work unless he is convicted of a crime.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office also told 13 Investigates that they "will not be sending an employee photo [of Chase Mikesell]."

The Teller County personnel manual has a policy for hiring relatives. It says that no close family relationship can exist between county employees if one relative would supervise or discipline another. The sheriff's office told us that the policy does not apply to their employees.

Chase Mikesell is expected to be in court next week for his arraignment, where he is likely to enter a plea. The sheriff's office says that if he is found guilty, then administrative action will be taken.

13 Investigates reached out to Chase Mikesell for comment. He declined.

We also reached out to Sheriff Mikesell, who is running for governor. He did not return our call as of the publication of this article.

