Man arrested after strangling family member, assaulting police officer in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Springs man is in custody after police say he strangled a family member and punched a responding officer in the face early Saturday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 4, officers were called to an in-progress family disturbance in the 4900 block of Mark Dabling Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing the suspect walking away from the home. Officers said the suspect did not comply with their instructions and "became combative" when they tried to detain him.

CSPD says a struggle ensued, during which the suspect punched an officer in the face. Officers said they used a taser during the struggle, but it was not effective.

Eventually, more officers arrived on scene and were able to successfully take the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Chaz Kimble, into custody.

Police say a further investigation into the family dispute that had happened before they arrived revealed Kimble had strangled a family member and was fleeing the scene when officers found him.

CSPD said Kimble was subsequently charged with two counts of second-degree assault and obstruction of a peace officer and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

The injured officer was treated at a local hospital and released.

