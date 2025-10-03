Skip to Content
Pom Pom Pandemonium: Vista Ridge vs. Liberty

Published 8:19 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Vista Ridge and Liberty are set to compete on the field tonight, but before kickoff, their cheerleaders are having a battle of their own.

In tonight's Pep Rally Report powered by Jimmy John's, the Vista Ridge Wolves and Liberty Lancers Cheerleaders are competing in a tug-of-war challenge.

Who do you think will win? Click the video above to find out.

Abby Smith

