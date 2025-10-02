Accidental gun misfire strikes Douglas County School

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating an incident where a gun was fired in the direction of a school, reportedly by accident.

According to the sheriff's office, they were called out around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday to Ranch View Middle School.

A student had reported hearing a loud pop and saw smoke coming from a window of a home near the school.

Deputies arrived on scene, and the resident approached law enforcement and self-reported the incident, the sheriff's office says. The resident told deputies that they didn't realize there was a round in the chamber and accidentally fired the gun.

According to the sheriff's office, the bullet hit an exterior door of the school. Deputies say the resident is cooperating, but criminal charges are pending.

