Traffic accident closes Hwy 85 between Mart Plaza and Glenarm

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is on the scene of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian and a motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 85 and Main Street.

FPD confirms that Highway 85 is closed between Mart Plaza and Glenarm Road as of 8 p.m.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

