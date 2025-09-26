Pueblo Central vs. Pueblo Centennial wins Friday Night Blitz Pick of the Week

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13's Friday Night Blitz powered by QDOBA Mexican Eats!

Our Friday Night Blitz Pick of the Week goes to the 125th installment of the Bell Game between Pueblo Central and Pueblo Centennial.

Pueblo Central Wildcats beat the Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 50-15.

