News

Pep Rally Report: Pueblo Centennial and Central High School Cheerleaders compete before game

By
Published 6:50 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Centennial and Pueblo Central are slated to duke it out on the field tonight, but before kickoff, their mascots are having a battle of their own.

In tonight's Pep Rally Report powered by Jimmy John's, the Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs and Pueblo Central Wildcats Cheerleaders are competing in a tug-of-war challenge.

Who do you think will win? Click the video above to find out.

Abby Smith

