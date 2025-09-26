Manitou Springs police seeking tips on woman missing since August

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs Police Department says its team is searching for tips related to the disappearance of a local woman.

Police say Margaret Woolsey, age 57, has been missing since August.

"Despite the diligent and ongoing investigative efforts, Ms. Woolsey’s whereabouts remain unknown," said the police department in a release.

Woolsey is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes. Police say it's unusual for her to lose contact with friends/family and "concern for her well-being is growing."

If you have any information, you are urged to call Detective Strider at the Manitou Springs Police Department at (719) 685-2542.

"All tips, no matter how small, are appreciated and will be treated with urgency and discretion," the police department said.

