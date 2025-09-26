Man convicted in English Bulldog puppy theft scheme

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) says that a man has been found guilty for his part in the theft of two English Bulldog puppies.

Jonathan Muniz and two codefendants were accused of entering a Centennial area pet store and running out with two puppies. Investigators alleged that one suspect, 37-year-old Timothy Davis, faked a seizure to distract employees. A jury affirmed that Muniz then grabbed the dogs and ran, kicking a store employee on his way out. The other codefendant, 34-year-old Porfiria Tacorante, allegedly drove the getaway car, according to initial reports.

The sheriff's office says Muniz had a three-day jury trial. ACSO says the jury found him guilty of robbery, felony theft, conspiracy to commit felony theft, and third-degree assault.

The sheriff's office says sentencing for Muniz is scheduled for Dec. 5. His two codefendants have pending cases with the district attorney's office, ACSO says.

One puppy was returned by a woman who bought it, unaware of the theft until it made headlines. However, the sheriff's office says the second puppy has yet to be located.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.