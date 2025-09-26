Friday Night Blitz week 5, Part 2
KRDO13's Friday Night Blitz
FINAL SCORES:
Pueblo Centennial vs. Pueblo Central - 12-50
Palmer vs. Sand Creek - 0-50
Vista Ridge vs. Pueblo West - 0-20
Pueblo South vs. Pueblo County - 6-35
Palmer Ridge vs. Mesa Ridge - 6-0
Cheyenne vs. Doherty - 41-6
Sierra vs. Air Academy - 6-43
Mead vs. Lewis Palmer - 50-9
Rangeview vs. Liberty - 41-7
