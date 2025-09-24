USA Gymnastics passes on Colorado Springs, will move training center to Indiana location instead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - USA Gymnastics announced on Tuesday that it will not make Colorado Springs, also known as Olympic City USA, its new home for athlete training.

The national governing body for USA Gymnastics will instead call Noblesville, IN, its home base. The area in Noblesville is also known as Innovation Mile, and is about 20 minutes from the current training facilities in Indianapolis.

“We are excited to announce Noblesville as the future site of the Training & Wellness Center,” said USAG President & CEO Li Li Leung. “The city is an incredibly enthusiastic and supportive partner as we look to develop a facility that is the heart and hub for the sport of gymnastics in this country."

According to USA Gymnastics, it was a combination of the incentive package and "broad local support" that made them choose to remain in Indiana. Leaders there offered an incentive package worth $40 million, whereas Colorado Springs and the state of Colorado offered a $3 million package.

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC expressed disappointment in the decision following what was a multi-year pitch to USA Gymnastics.

