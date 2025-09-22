Tracking showers & storms to start work week

TODAY: We're tracking afternoon highs in the mid to high 70's in Colorado Springs and low to mid 80's in Pueblo. Showers and storms start across the mountains in the morning, strength and push east along I-25 in the afternoon, then move across the Plains later tonight. Expect lightning and isolated instances of hail and gusty wind.

TOMORROW: A cold front will pass through dropping afternoon highs 15-20 degrees Tuesday to the high 50's in Colorado Springs and 60's in Pueblo and across the Plains. We'll see more rain chances in the afternoon and evening with a lower severe weather threat than Monday.

EXTENDED: A drying trend begins Wednesday with just a few stray showers and thunderstorms. We warm up to the high 70's and low 80's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo by the end of the work week.