Angelina Jolie says she loves America but doesn’t recognize it right now

(CNN) — Angelina Jolie spoke up about the free speech debate going on in the United States.

The Oscar-winning actress was asked at a film festival in Spain over the weekend, “What do you fear as an artist and an American?”

“It is a very difficult question,” Jolie responded, according The Guardian,

“I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognize my country,” Jolie said. “I’ve always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life.”

She went on to say, “My worldview is equal, united and international. Anything anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous.”

“These are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually,” Jolie said. “These are very, very heavy times we are living in together.”

Jolie was at the festival to premiere her forthcoming film, “Couture.”

