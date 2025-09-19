Target volunteers help build affordable homes with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of local Target volunteers dedicated their time to help build new homes for families in need with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

Officials say that the volunteers helped in the building process for the Ridge at Sand Creek project, a 30-home project in Colorado Springs.

Target employee Bob Price, the food and beverage coordinator for Target Corporation in Colorado, explained that the partnership the company has with Pikes Peak Habitat is meaningful for team members because it allows them to give back to the local workforce community and their guests.

So far, officials say 24 homes have been built for this current project, and that 90% of that work was completed by volunteers who have helped create affordable homeownership for workforce families in El Paso County.

For more information on volunteering for Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, click here.

