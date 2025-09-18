Hunters reported missing from Rio Grande National Forest found deceased, family says

CONEJOS, Colo. (KROD) -- Two hunters who went missing in the Rio Grande National Forest have been found deceased, according to Lynne Runkle, a family member.

Family says Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko went missing on Sept. 11 as strong storms moved through the area.

Our partners at 9News report that on Sept. 13, deputies with the Conejos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) were sent to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to try to locate the two men.

CCSO said crews searched with air operations, multi-county and state ground teams, dog teams, drone teams, ATVs, and local volunteers.

According to Andrew's aunt, Lynne Runkle, the two men were found deceased on Thursday by Colorado Search and Rescue.

