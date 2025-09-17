CSPD notifies community of a sexual violent predator address change

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that Larry Kaualeni Abenes will be on supervised release, parole, and has moved to an address in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, Abenes' past behavior has led him to be labeled as “Sexually Violent Predator” by the Colorado Courts, and under Colorado Law, CSPD is required to notify the community about Abenes.

CSPD says they will make "all reasonable efforts to ensure that Abenes registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such."

According to law enforcement, Abenes was convicted in 2006 of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, victim under 15, and aggravated incest. Before that, CSPD says that in 1985 Abenes was also convicted in Kohala County, Hawaii, of second-degree sodomy (two counts) and second-degree sexual abuse.

Law enforcement confirms that Abenes is currently "registered as living at the Community Correction facility “Embrave” at 3675 Roberts Rd. He is described as being an Asian/Pacific Islander male, 61 years old, 5’7” tall, 176lbs, with black hair and brown eyes."

CSPD confirms that Abenes is one of the 20 “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with the CSPD who live in the community.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective J.R. Brown of the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.