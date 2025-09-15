The investigation into Charlie Kirk’s killing continues. Here’s what we know

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — Charlie Kirk’s assassination continues to reverberate across the United States as investigators work to learn more about the conservative activist’s killing and the 22-year-old Utah man alleged to have carried it out.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, is slated to appear in state court on Tuesday. He is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail on charges including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice, according to officials.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office told CNN on Sunday that Robinson is being held in a special housing unit and will remain on special watch pending a mental health evaluation, a process that may take several days.

Here’s what to know:

Robinson is not cooperating, governor says

Over the weekend, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox shared more information that investigators had uncovered about Robinson, a third-year student in an electrical apprenticeship program who grew up in the small suburban community of Washington, Utah.

Robinson is not cooperating with authorities, Cox said. Still, investigators have pointed to gaming and “dark internet” culture as potential factors that allegedly radicalized him based on information from family, friends, and acquaintances.

“Clearly, there was a lot of gaming going on, friends that have confirmed that there was kind of that deep, dark internet, Reddit culture and these other dark places of the internet where this person was going deep. You saw that on the casings … the meme-ification that is happening in our society today,” the Republican governor told NBC News, referencing the messages engraved on bullet casings in a rifle found near the deadly shooting.

Those messages included a mix of memes and allusions to video games. They featured a series of arrows representing the controls used to carry out an attack in the video game Helldivers 2 and lyrics of a popular Italian song linked to anti-fascists.

Cox told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that authorities are also investigating whether Robinson’s romantic relationship with his roommate, who was transitioning from male to female, could be connected to the motivation for the shooting.

“This partner has been incredibly cooperative, had no idea that this was happening and is working with investigators right now,” Cox said on “State of the Union.”

Jud Hoffman, vice president of the social and gaming platform Discord, said in a statement Friday that there were “communications between the suspect’s roommate and a friend after the shooting where the roommate was recounting the contents of a note the suspect had left elsewhere.”

Cox appeared to confirm the existence of a note in the interview with CNN but indicated it was still under review.

“Those are things that are still being processed for accuracy and verification and will be included in charging documents,” Cox said.

He declined to share specific details when pressed by Bash on whether a note was found.

Meanwhile, Utah Attorney General Derek Brown has yet to announce whether authorities would pursue the death penalty. He said Friday that “everything is on the table.”

Kirk’s killing reverberates through Washington

The fallout of Kirk’s killing is coursing through Washington, with Republican and Democratic lawmakers worried that violent attacks on political figures could become more common.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot at an event in 2011, called political violence “a pervasive issue in our country” and cautioned against placing blame with one side.

“Whether you’re a governor or senator, a member of the House, president of the United States, you have to be very careful about your words because people are listening,” Kelly, who represented Kirk in Congress, told NBC on Sunday.

Utah Sen. John Curtis, a Republican, echoed that point over the weekend in an interview with ABC, saying, “Radical coming from any direction is not good, it’s not healthy and it should be called out.”

Speaker Mike Johnson said he’s been working to reassure House members about their personal security in the days following Kirk’s killing.

“I’ve been talking with a lot of them over the last few days about that and trying to calm the nerves to assure them that we will make certain that everyone has a level of security that’s necessary,” the Louisiana Republican said Sunday on CBS.

In July, following fatal shootings targeting state lawmakers in Minnesota, the US House increased security funding and resources for members. Johnson told CNN last week that roughly 60 Democrats and 20 Republicans took advantage of that program, and he wants to examine what worked and what didn’t.

Johnson joined other Republican lawmakers and Trump administration officials for a vigil honoring Kirk at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on Sunday evening. He urged an audience of mourners to adopt the Turning Point USA founder’s principles and approach, insisting that “Charlie loved the vigorous debate, but he loved people more.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also praised Kirk’s legacy as one that championed conservative and Christian values, and highlighted the impact he had on the 2024 election. “President Trump loved you, Charlie, so much too,” she added.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has continued to accuse his political opponents of fomenting violence, pinning blame on the left for creating an environment of discord while claiming there isn’t violence problem on the right.

“The problem is on the left. It’s not on the right,” he told reporters on Sunday in New Jersey as he was returning to Washington.

CNN’s Jenna Monnin, Betul Tuncer, Kevin Liptak and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

