Trump says suspect in custody in killing of Charlie Kirk

By
Updated
today at 6:43 AM
Published 6:18 AM

By Betsy Klein, Lauren Chadwick, CNN

(CNN) - President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that a suspect is in custody related to the killing of Charlie Kirk.

“I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody,” Trump said during an appearance on Fox News.

Trump said that someone “very close to him turned him in” and said that it would be announced later Friday.

It comes after a back-and-forth search for a suspect in which authorities questioned and released two people Wednesday in connection with the killing.

The manhunt then continued, and the FBI released images of a person of interest in the fatal shooting, asking the public for tips to help finding him.

The shooter is believed to have fired once from a nearby roof in a “targeted attack,” according to the Utah Department of Public Safety, which is leading the investigation along with the FBI.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

