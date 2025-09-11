Potential threats trigger lockdowns at several Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the South

By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple Historically Black Universities and Colleges in the South were on lockdown or have cancelled classes on Thursday over a potential threat.

Hampton University, Virginia State University, Bethune Cookman University (BCU) and Alabama State University were all on lockdown after receiving “potential threats to campus safety,” according to posts on school social media pages.

The lockdowns come one day after Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and Trump ally died after a shooting at a Utah college campus event and on the heels of a wave of active shooter hoaxes at several other college campuses across the country.

Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, also issued a shelter-in-place order, which was lifted on Thursday afternoon after the college said neighboring Clark Atlanta University received a threat. Atlanta Police told CNN they are assisting.

Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was also on lockdown previously but has since lifted its lockdown, telling CNN, all campus activities and classes are cancelled for Thursday, Friday and through the weekend.

The nature of the threats was not immediately known.

CNN has reached out to the institutions for additional information.

