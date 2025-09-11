Firefighters care for dog after car crash near Colorado Springs station

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – It was an unexpected morning on Wednesday for firefighters at Colorado Springs Fire Station 6 – and for one local pup named Gray.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), on the morning of Sept. 10, Gray and his owners were in a car crash right outside the station. Both owners were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but Gray wasn't allowed to ride along in the ambulance.

That’s when firefighters stepped in. CSFD says a crew brought Gray back to the station, keeping him safe until family members could come to pick him up.

The fire department said the situation was a reminder that their role stretches far beyond emergencies.

"Firefighters don’t just answer calls — they lend a hand (and a few scratches behind the ear) when it’s needed most," CSFD said in a social media post Wednesday.

