Davey Johnson, World Series winning Mets manager, dead at 82

(CNN) — Davey Johnson, who won two World Series titles as a player with the Baltimore Orioles and one as a manager with the New York Mets has died at the age of 82, according to the MLB.

During his 13-season playing career in the MLB, Johnson spent most of his time with the Orioles.

“We mourn the passing of Orioles Hall of Fame second baseman Davey Johnson, who earned three All-Star berths with the club and later managed the team to two Postseason appearances,” the Orioles posted to X.

Johnson also played for the Atlanta Braves, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs. In between his stints in Atlanta and Philadelphia, Johnson played for Japanese team, the Yomiuri Giants.

The Phillies also posted a message to social media and offered their “condolences to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Johnson was a four-time All-Star, playing in consecutive All-Star games from 1968-70 and then again in 1973.

But while Johnson had much success on the field, he will mostly be remembered for his time spent as a manager. Johnson compiled a 1372-1071 record, boasting a .562 winning percentage.

As the skipper in New York from 1984-1990, Johnson led the Mets to an iconic seven-game series win against the Boston Red Sox in the 1986 World Series, after the team won a staggering 108 games in the regular season.

“He led with a quiet confidence and unwavering belief in his team, always caring deeply for his players both on and off the field,” the Mets said in a statement on Saturday.

“On behalf of our entire organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Davey’s family, friends, and all who were impacted by his remarkable life and career.”

Johnson is credited for being one of the Mets’ most successful-ever managers and has the most wins in franchise history.

Daryl Strawberry, the eight-time All-Star who starred for the Mets under Johnson, posted his condolences to his former manager on Saturday.

“I’m deeply saddened by the loss of Davey Johnson, a remarkable leader who transformed the Mets franchise into a winning organization.

“His ability to empower players to express themselves while maintaining a strong commitment to excellence was truly inspiring.

“Davey’s legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of fans and players alike.”

Former Mets star pitcher Dwight Gooden also paid tribute.

“He took a chance on me when I was 19. Davey wasn’t afraid to make a tough decision. I know I wouldn’t have had the career I did without him”

The two-time Manager of the Year also managed the Cincinnati Reds, Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals.

