Suspect in fatal Pueblo shooting arrested, held on $1M bond

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 20-year-old has been arrested for the shooting that left one female dead on Aug. 14 near the 1600 block of Spruce Street.

Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says that with the U.S. Marshals’ Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, they arrested Alehandro Chacon on Sept. 3 for the death of 47-year-old Andrea Martinez.

PPD says Chacon has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, and he remains in custody with a cash-only bond set at $1,000,000.

On Aug 14. PPD says they received a report of a shooting, and when they arrived on scene, they found Martinez with a single gunshot wound, who was declared deceased upon arrival.

Martinez’s death was recorded as Pueblo’s ninth homicide in 2025, according to officials.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.