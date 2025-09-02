Manitou Springs Police Department seeking volunteers for community cleanup

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs Police Department is seeking help from people willing to roll up their sleeves alongside officers for a community cleanup.

The police department says its efforts will focus on the Black Canyon Open Space. Specifically, volunteers will be focused on cleaning up trash and debris from abandoned campsites.

"This is a great opportunity for hikers and community members to give back and help preserve our natural environment," read a flyer from the police department.

The cleanup will be on Saturday, Sept. 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Crews will meet at the intersection of Black Canyon and Garden Drive; those in attendance can park at Fields Park off El Paso Boulevard.

Volunteers should bring gloves, water, sunblock, and comfortable shoes. Trash bags and tools will be provided, the police department said.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.