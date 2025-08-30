Chicago mayor signs order aimed at resisting Trump’s planned immigration crackdown

By Whitney Wild and Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order Saturday laying out initial plans for how the city will try to resist President Donald Trump’s planned immigration crackdown in the coming days.

The mayor’s order provides guidance and directives to the city’s agencies and law enforcement “in the midst of escalating threats from the federal government.” CNN previously reported the Trump administration is preparing to conduct a major immigration enforcement operation in Chicago as soon as next week, according to multiple sources familiar with the planning.

“We may see militarized immigration enforcement. We may also see National Guard troops. We may even see active duty military and armed vehicles in our streets. We have not called for this. Our people have not asked for this, but nevertheless, we find ourselves having to respond to this,” Johnson said before signing the executive order on Saturday.

The mayor’s order “affirms” that Chicago police will not “collaborate with federal agents on joint law enforcement patrols, arrest operations, or other law enforcement duties including civil immigration enforcement.”

The order also “urges” federal law enforcement officers who operate in Chicago “to refrain from wearing masks, to wear and use body cameras and to identify themselves to members of the public with names and badge numbers.” Johnson reiterated the city’s police force will be required to wear attire that clearly identifies them.

Johnson’s order also directs city departments to “pursue all available legal and legislative avenues to resist coordinated efforts from the federal government” that violate the rights of Chicagoans.

The mayor’s order ultimately demands Trump “stand down” from deploying military forces to Chicago for immigration enforcement – but it’s not clear how effective it will be in stopping Trump’s plans.

It marks the latest effort to push back on the Trump administration’s attacks on Democratic-led cities. The move comes as Trump has signaled expanding his law enforcement efforts in Los Angeles and Washington, DC to cities across the country.

CNN has previously reported that the administration’s plans for Chicago would be different from the ongoing law enforcement crackdown in the nation’s capital. Instead, they are expected to look like Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in June to Los Angeles to quell immigration protests. Trump is currently facing a legal challenge over that deployment.

Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order on establishing “specialized units” in the National Guard to address crime in cities, though it is unclear how the order will work in practice. The National Guard already has reaction forces that are designed to respond to incidents requiring law enforcement or security support in each state, territory and DC.

If Trump were to use certain presidential powers to deploy the National Guard and federal law enforcement agencies in US cities, it would amount to an unprecedented move that some experts and local leaders argue is illegal.

Johnson condemned Trump’s possible plan to deploy federal troops to the United States’ third largest city in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday.

“This is clearly unconstitutional. It’s illegal, and it’s costly,” he said. “Is there more work to be done? Of course, there is. Is sending military troops into cities a way to actually drive community safety? Absolutely not.”

The White House on Saturday described Johnson’s move as a “publicity stunt.”

“If these Democrats focused on fixing crime in their own cities instead of doing publicity stunts to criticize the President, their communities would be much safer. Cracking down on crime should not be a partisan issue,” Abigail Jackson, White House spokeswoman said in a statement to CNN.

Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker has also railed against Trump for suggesting he would deploy federal forces to Chicago. Earlier this week at a press conference, he accused the administration of “searching for ways to lay the groundwork to circumvent our democracy, militarize our cities and end elections.”

“If this was really about fighting crime and making the streets safe, what possible justification could the White House have for planning such an exceptional action without any conversations or consultations with the governor, the mayor, or the police?” Pritzker said.

Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday while visiting La Crosse, Wisconsin that the administration wants governors and mayors “to ask for help.”

“We’re not too far from Chicago. Chicago has had a lot of crime problems. Why is it that you have mayors and governors who are angrier about Donald Trump offering to help them than they are about the fact that their own residents are being carjacked and murdered in the streets? It doesn’t make an ounce of sense,” he said.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s David Wright, Kaanita Iyer, Shania Shelton and Kit Maher contributed to this report.

