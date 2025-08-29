Israeli military recovers body of a deceased hostage and the remains of another from Gaza

By Tamar Michaelis, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli military recovered the body of a deceased hostage and the remains of another from Gaza, the Prime Minister’s Office announced Friday.

The recovered body was identified as Ilan Weiss, 56, from Kibbutz Be’eri. Weiss was killed while trying to defend Kibbutz Be’eri from Hamas on October 7, 2023, according to the Israeli government. He was initially believed to have been abducted, but on January 1, 2024, the Israeli government announced he was killed in the attack.

Weiss’ wife and daughter, Shiri and Noga, were taken hostage from Kibbutz Be’eri during the Hamas-led attack on October 7. They were released during the first ceasefire in November 2023.

The remains of another hostage, as yet unidentified, was also recovered in the same operation, the PMO said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not say where in Gaza the bodies were recovered from.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said that alongside the “grief and pain,” the recovery of Weiss’s body “provides some comfort to the family after 692 days of waiting in the nightmare of uncertainty.”

After the recovery of the two deceased hostages, there are now 48 hostages remaining in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

