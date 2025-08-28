Why you might see fall colors pop up early in Southern Colorado this year

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Some Southern Coloradans have noticed a few rogue aspens changing color over the last week or so. Why? Let's break it down.

Fall colors tend to pop early when trees get stressed out, leading to dormancy. A hot and dry summer can cause that stress - and that's exactly what we saw this summer!

Remember how hot it was at the start of summer? We saw numerous record-breaking and well above average days, coupled with persistent drought conditions in the High County.

When trees get stressed and go into dormancy, they shut down and change color prematurely as a defensive response. This can cause a shorter and duller leaf peeping season, as well.

Trees can also get tricked into dormancy when we get several consistently below-average days in the late summer, dubbed "fake fall." A recent cold front has dropped temperatures substantially, especially in the mountains where overnight lows have stooped to the 40s. The icing on the cake for the trees and their leaves!

Our Weather Forecaster Julia Donovan takes a deep dive into the science of leaf peeping tonight on KRDO at 4:30 and 5:00 p.m. She'll also speak with a local nature photographer who's been aspen hunting for years and plans to share all his secrets on getting the perfect snap of those bright yellows this fall.