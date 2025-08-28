Strong storms northeast of Fremont Dr. and Michigan Ave. leave damage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Strong storms northeast of Fremont Dr. and Michigan Ave around 5 p.m. have caused damage to homes, cars, and power outages in the surrounding area.

KRDO13 is currently in the area and can confirm that there are nearly a dozen trees down, all facing the same direction.

Reporters have seen the Colorado Springs Fire Department in the area assessing the damage. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Colorado Springs Utilities reports that more than 200 people are without power and have an estimated restoration between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs Utilities

