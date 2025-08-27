How the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting is impacting people in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two children are dead and 17 others injured, according to the latest reports out of Minneapolis Wednesday morning after a shooting at a Catholic school.

Police say a man fired shots through a window into the pews while children were in mass at the Annunciation Catholic School south of Downtown Minneapolis.

Officers say the shooter is now dead. They aren't releasing his name at this time.

We've reached out to the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs, several local catholic schools, public school officials and police for a statement on the matter.

We'll have the full story tonight on KRDO at 4, 5 and 6 on this tragic event, how local leaders are reacting, and what preparations educators are taking to try and prevent this kind of tragedy as we enter the new school year.