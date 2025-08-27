Gov. Polis and CPW announce 2025 Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Grant recipients

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recipients of the 2025 Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant, which will distribute $999,837 to 22 efforts statewide, have been announced.

Colorado Governor Polis and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) state that the grant will assist local communities, municipalities, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in developing innovative approaches to mitigate human-bear conflict and maintain the safety of both communities and wildlife.

In 2025, 14 proposals received the full amount of requested funding, and eight proposals received partial funding, says CPW

CPW provided the following information, which includes the amount rewarded to each recipient and what the money will be used for:

Colorado Springs Parks and Rec, Bear-Resistant Cans in Public Spaces - $110,000 awarded

Bear-resistant trash receptacles will be installed throughout open space properties managed by the City of Colorado Springs.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo - Colorado Springs, Upgrade to Recycling and Trash Bins - $31,000 awarded

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will use this funding to replace its recycling bins with bear-resistant models and upgrade its well-worn trash bins.

Beulah Fire, Residential Trash Carts - $88,000 awarded

Building on a previous grant, Beulah Fire Protection District will continue to work in its service area to provide bear-resistant residential trash cans in areas of conflict and provide education and outreach.

Yampa Valley Housing Authority, Dumpster Enclosure - $73,000 awarded

Two trash and recycling enclosures will be constructed at an apartment complex and a mobile home park in Steamboat Springs to fortify areas of highest conflict at these highly trafficked areas.

Ute Condos - Aspen, Trash Enclosure - $68,000 awarded

A trash and recycling enclosure will be constructed at this condo complex, which is located in an area with frequent bear conflicts in Pitkin County.

Continental North HOA - Larimer County, Residential Carts Plus Materials - $29,000 awarded

This HOA in Larimer County will replace the residential trash receptacles for all houses within the association with bear-resistant trash carts, with the goal of reducing attractants.

Town of Alma, Bear-Resistant Cans in Public Spaces - $26,000 awarded

The Town of Alma will update the trash cans on Main Street with bear-resistant trash cans to better protect residents and visitors from bear conflicts.

City of Woodland Park, Bear-Resistant Cans in Public Spaces - $24,000 awarded

The City of Woodland Park is going to install approximately 15 bear-resistant trash receptacles throughout all city-owned parks and along the downtown Main Street corridor (Hwy 24).

Holland Hills Townhomes, Trash Enclosure - $22,000 awarded

This townhome community in unincorporated Pitkin County will construct a trash enclosure to fortify the storage area and prevent bears from accessing it.

Silverton Building and Code Enforcement - $21,000 awarded

The Town of Silverton will use this funding to help cover the costs of an enforcement officer in an effort to educate and enforce newly adopted town ordinances.

Mountain Air Ranch Resort - Littleton, Trash Enclosures - $17,000 awarded

More secure trash receptacles will be installed at the resort to better deter bears from accessing trash and recycling.

Davis Ranch HOA - Larimer County, Trash and Recycle Station - $16,000 awarded

This HOA in Larimer County is taking steps to secure the storage of trash and recycling at its community sorting station.

Redstone Water and Sanitation, Trash Station - $9,000 awarded

The Town of Redstone is working to find a more rugged storage solution for their community trash sorting station, which is used by much of the community.

Mountain Shadows Montessori, Bear-Proofing School - $7,000 awarded

This school, located in an urban setting that is also located in prime bear habitat, will use grant funds to bear-proof their school grounds and expand their education efforts around wildlife conflict prevention.

Larimer County Open Space, Bear-Resistant Can in Public Spaces - $30,000 awarded

Larimer County will install bear-resistant trash cans in open spaces they manage in areas of potential bear conflict.

Town of Keystone, Residential Trash Carts and Enclosures - $40,000 awarded

The Town of Keystone will utilize this funding to help begin implementation of its newly passed trash ordinance. They will use the funds to purchase bear-resistant trash cans and to help fund trash enclosures.

Eagle Police Department, Bear-Resistant Can in Public Spaces - $39,000 awarded

With a newly approved town ordinance, the Eagle Police Department is looking to upgrade public trash receptacles to comply with the ordinance. This grant will refurbish some cans while replacing others in the town limits.

Black Mountain Waste - Mesa County, Residential Trash Carts - $60,000 awarded

This rural trash hauler servicing Mesa County will use this award to purchase residential bear-resistant trash carts for its customers.

City of Glenwood Springs, Reimbursement Program - $58,000 awarded

The City of Glenwood Springs will offer a reimbursement program to residents seeking to upgrade their trash receptacles to bear-resistant versions. They will also make some funding available to commercial facilities.

Good Food Collective - Mancos, School and Residential Trash Cans - $44,000 awarded

This non-profit organization will work within its community to provide bear-resistant trash cans to locations in Mancos, CO, in hopes of reducing bear interactions.

Arapahoe Valley Ranch - Granby, Food Storage Lockers and Enclosures - $85,000 awarded

This campground facility, surrounded by National Forest, is working to reduce attractants by offering storage lockers and trash enclosures at the facility, while working to educate visitors of best practices to reduce bear conflicts.

Eagle County, School Building Bear-Resistant Trash - $103,000 awarded

Eagle County Open Space and Natural Resources will lead the effort to install bear-resistant trash cans at 21 public school facilities between Vail and Gypsum and lead education efforts.

