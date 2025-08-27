CPW stops attempts to kill wolf following repeated depredations in Rio Blanco County

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says after trying for nearly a week to lethally remove a wolf tied to multiple depredations in Rio Blanco County, the agency is stopping the operation.

The agency says that on Aug. 16, CPW and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service-Wildlife Services (WS) deployed a team to Rio Blanco County to kill the wolf. The operation was initially delayed due to the active Elk Fire spreading through the area, but increased containment lines allowed agents to finally start the removal process, CPW said.

CPW said the team quickly located the wolf and attempted to kill it with a firearm, but weren't able to find it afterwards due to the "dense vegetation and difficult terrain" in the area.

CPW and WS spent six days systematically gridding the area, dividing the terrain into sections and thoroughly searching each one, but didn't find the wolf. The team stopped the search after six days and concluded removal efforts, CPW said.

The agency says it is now unclear if the wolf was killed or not. The agency will continue to monitor Rio Blanco County for signs of further wolf activity, but says no additional depredations have been reported since Aug. 16.

CPW says the removal attempt came after the wolf was linked to six sheep depredation events in late July and August. Here is the timeline of events provided by CPW:

July 20: One lamb deceased. WS found clear and convincing evidence that indicated the depredation was caused by a gray wolf, which was later confirmed by CPW. This depredation event was on a public land allotment.

July 22: One lamb deceased. CPW found the preponderance of evidence indicated that the depredation was caused by a gray wolf. This depredation event was on a public land allotment.

Aug. 2: One ewe deceased. WS found the preponderance of evidence indicated that the depredation was caused by a gray wolf, which was later confirmed by CPW. This depredation event was on public land allotment.

Aug. 16: Three lambs deceased. CPW found clear and convincing evidence indicated that two of these depredations were caused by a gray wolf, with the other being determined by a preponderance of evidence.

“The decision to pursue lethal actions is never an easy one, but the events in Rio Blanco County met the conditions for chronic depredation that were defined with input from the ad-hoc working group,” said CPW Director Jeff Davis. “Removal of animals like this is an unfortunate part of wildlife management that is consistent with the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan and our 10(j) rule.”

CPW said it considers four factors when determining whether a situation qualifies for lethal removal of depredating wolves:

Documented repeated depredation and harassment of a producer’s livestock or working dogs caused by the wolf, wolves, or pack targeted

Use of a variety of non-lethal conflict minimization materials and techniques

Likelihood that additional wolf-related depredation will continue if lethal control is or is not implemented

Unintentional or intentional use of attractants that may be luring or baiting wolves to the location



