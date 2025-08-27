Absolutely Colorado: CSPD officer uses military background to prevent suicide

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police are crediting one of their officers with saving a life after responding to a community member in crisis earlier this year.

In May, officers from the Falcon Division of CSPD were dispatched after an active-duty service member called the Veterans Crisis Line and said they were contemplating suicide.

Officer Wennersten made contact with the individual and spoke with them for 45 minutes, eventually convincing them to come outside. Police placed the person into protective custody and connected them with mental health resources.

Investigators later learned the individual had been sitting in a bathtub with alcohol and a loaded handgun at the time of the call.

CSPD says Officer Wennersten’s quick response and ability to connect with the person prevented a tragedy. The department noted that although Wennersten has only been an officer for a short time, his military background helped him relate in a meaningful way to someone in crisis.

