Baltimore-based comedian Reggie Carroll mourned after he was killed in Mississippi

By Nicky Zizaza

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — The comedy community is mourning the death of a Baltimore man whose life was built on laughter.

Baltimore native Reginald “Reggie” Carroll, 52, was killed in a shooting on Wednesday, August 20, in Mississippi. He was taken to a hospital in Memphis, where he died.

Police have charged 38-year-old Tranell Marquise Williams in connection with Carroll’s murder.

“The news about Reggie Carroll has really hit me hard,” said comedian Ray Diva. “He was a brother to me before I started stand-up. I’ve known him for about 30 years.”

Who was Reggie Carroll?

Carroll, a Baltimore-based comedian, was also an actor, producer, and host, according to IMDb. Carroll was known for his series, “Knockout Kings of Comedy,” while also making guest appearances in programs such as “Showtime at the Apollo” and “The Parkers.”

In a social media post, the production group Mobtown Comedy mourned Carroll’s loss and expressed gratitude for the support Carroll gave them.

“The Mobtown family and the Baltimore comedy community are very saddened by this loss of one of our city’s great talents. Sending our prayers to Reggie’s family,” the group said in part.

Comedian Mo’Nique shared a tribute to Carroll on her Instagram story, talking about touring and being on the road together.

“This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you’ll get a chance to see them again, and the last time me and my brother Reggie, girl, was together,” Mo’Nique posted. “That’s what it was, an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time, so I have no sad tears because all of our times together was amazing.”

The Washington, D.C. based radio station WHUR 96.3 posted on social media that Carroll was killed while on tour with comedian Katt Williams.

“Carroll, known as the ‘Knockout King of Comedy,’ leaves behind a legacy of laughter, fearless performances, and love for his community. One suspect is in custody,” the station wrote.

Remembering Reggie Carroll

Carroll was a well-known fixture on Baltimore’s comedy scene who toured nationally with big names.

“He’s one of those personalities that you never think about not having around. And so that was my brother, and I love him,” comedian Larry Lancaster said.

Ray Diva said Carroll’s untimely passing was shocking.

Other comedians said his death didn’t initially seem real.

“I’m just shooting content, and he said, ‘Man, you hear the news?’ I said, ‘What news? He said, Reggie died,” said comedian Omar Terrell. “I said, ‘Reggie, who? He said, ‘My nephew, Reggie. Reggie Curl, you know him.’ I said, yeah, ‘I know him. We can’t be talking about the same Reggie. Ain’t no way Reggie Curl passed, died, or any harm of the matter.’ And it broke my heart.”

As comedians and friends remembered Carroll, the laughter may have been missing, but the love was loud.

“Everybody can attest to this, when you walk into a room and you saw Reggie smile, you would have thought he saw a million bucks,” said comedian Jamar Taylor.

