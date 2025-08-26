Air Force opens up the season at home against Bucknell
The Air Force football team will open up the season on Saturday at home against Bucknell. It is Parents weekend at the Academy.
The Air Force football team will open up the season on Saturday at home against Bucknell. It is Parents weekend at the Academy.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.