Exclusive: Uvalde school officials holding back key emails even after court order

(CNN) — Uvalde school officials are withholding documents about classroom security and a payout to the sacked police chief even after a court ordered such documents released in the wake of the May 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

CNN has viewed some of the never-before-seen emails that contain potentially damning information.

In one email, the principal warned that classroom doors frequently could not be or were not locked, nine months before a gunman walked in and opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers.

And while bereaved parents were demanding the school board fire school police chief Pete Arredondo, a central figure in the mass failure by law enforcement who took 77 minutes to stop the gunman, district officials were asking for a “settlement offer” from his lawyer at the time.

These and other documents were all prepared in files to be released earlier this month at the end of a three-year campaign to get public records by CNN and other media companies.

But while hundreds of documents were given out — many of which covered material CNN had already reported independently — key correspondence was not.

The omissions are stirring new pain among some survivors and families of the dead who have long demanded full transparency.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the records told CNN 541MB of data such as emails and texts was shared with the board of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) in a link entitled “Uvalde/Board Member Access to Media Coalition Lawsuit.” On August 11, the district released 439MB of data in response to the lawsuit.

It is not known why there is such a large discrepancy between what was prepared and what was made available.

But information shared by the sources indicates that 48 pages of correspondence related to Arredondo’s termination was not included. A 99-page file on then-Principal Mandy Gutierrez was readied but marked “Do not release,” though it is not known if that designation was related to the court order.

The executive director of communications for the district told CNN she had referred a request for comment on the missing files to the district’s law firm.

“We are dedicated to delivering a comprehensive and precise response and actively collaborating with our legal team to guarantee that the district adheres fully to the court order. We will share any updates as soon as they become available, and we appreciate your patience regarding this situation,” Anne Marie Espinoza wrote in an email to CNN.

The day after this story first published, the district said it had identified additional documents to release, according to discussions between lawyers. There were no details of the documents or when they would be handed over.

In one unreleased email, obtained exclusively by CNN, Arredondo’s then lawyer wrote, “regarding settlement, while I can recognize that the initial offer made was significant, so was the cost my client paid and continues to pay which are proximately caused by the decisions made by your client.”

The email from the lawyer also suggested it was the school board that initiated the discussion of a payout.

“You and your colleague on behalf of your client asked for a settlement offer, so we provided it,” Arredondo’s lawyer wrote, apparently to an attorney for the school board, and accused the school board of acting in bad faith. Details of why the settlement discussion began were not clear, and there has been no indication Arredondo received any payment.

CNN reached out to Arredondo for comment but did not hear back.

The school district fired Arredondo three months after the massacre. Arredondo, along with former UCISD police officer Adrian Gonzales, was later indicted on the first criminal charges related to the school massacre. While at least 376 officers including leaders in city, county and state law enforcement responded to the shooting, Arredondo was singled out by then-Texas Department of Public Safety director Col. Steve McCraw as central to the “abject failure” to stop the gunman earlier.

Arredondo faces 10 counts of child endangerment and known criminal negligence. Gonzales faces 29 counts of abandoning and endangering a child. Both have pleaded not guilty.

A scathing 2024 Department of Justice report found Arredondo at fault but also criticized then-acting Uvalde Police Chief Mariano Pargas and Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco for not taking effective command, despite multiple opportunities to reassess the flawed response and take action to eliminate the threat.

‘I am prioritizing student safety’

The unreleased emails include a warning to the school district nine months before the massacre by then-Principal Gutierrez that classroom doors were not or could not be secured.

She asked for extra keys for substitute teachers so doors did not have to remain unlocked, pointing to the number of chases of suspected undocumented immigrants that often led to people trying to run away or “bail out” near Robb Elementary, within a couple hours’ drive from several border crossings.

“With the increased bailout activity in our area, this creates a potentially unsafe situation for students,” she wrote to district maintenance staff on August 16, 2021, asking for a response to how to get keys or if there were other, better, practices.

“At this time I am prioritizing student safety and am open to any practices that ensure the well-being of our students and staff,” Gutierrez wrote, It is not known if she received a response.

The email was forwarded in correspondence from Gutierrez after the shooting, which made it subject to the requests for records.

Her message is the first known direct warning of concerns placed squarely in front of district leadership months before the gunman was able to walk through an unlocked door into the school and into two adjoining classrooms. Video and witness statements analyzed by CNN show all three entrance doors to the fourth grade building were unlocked.

No one from law enforcement tried the doors to classrooms 111 and 112, where the gunman was holed up with dead and injured children and adults, to see if they were locked before Border Patrol led the breach and killed the shooter. At least two other classroom doors in the same hallway were unlocked and teachers had made multiple complaints about how they functioned.

CNN tried to contact Gutierrez for comment but did not receive a reply.

School district had pledged transparency

Earlier this month the Uvalde school district issued a statement regarding the unanimous vote by the school board to release the records. The statement said in part, “As we navigate the aftermath of this heartbreaking event, we pledge to remain transparent and supportive.”

News organizations, including CNN, had requested the public records to report the fullest possible story about the massacre and what led up to it, not just for the people of Uvalde but to highlight any improvements in school safety or law enforcement policy that could be implemented nationwide.

“The obfuscation and inaction have only prolonged the pain of victims, their families and the community at large, all of whom continue to cry out for transparency regarding the events of that day,” the media lawsuit read.

“The Uvalde community and citizens of Texas deserve answers and the opportunity to heal from this horrific tragedy. It is impossible to resuscitate the community’s trust in law enforcement or public officials while the facts of that fateful day continue to be hidden, protected from scrutiny and accountability.”

Some of the families of the victims have campaigned for years for everything to be made public. While the City of Uvalde soon released large parts of videos from its officers’ body cameras, Uvalde County only published material the day after the school board, also having lost a court case.

And the Texas Department of Public Safety that led an investigation into what happened is still refusing to share the public records it has.

The school district did say it would release the records it held after a court ruled — and an appeals court agreed — that the public had a right to know.

But lawyers for the media say that has not happened.

“Specifically, UCISD has not produced all emails and text messages that are responsive to our clients’ requests,” lawyers representing a coalition of media organizations including CNN wrote to attorneys representing the school district.

The letter noted that emails were requested and produced from various UCISD officials. But while 3,700 pages of emails to and from former deputy superintendent Michael Rodriguez were released, there were only 113 pages related to district spokesperson Anne Marie Espinoza and only 219 pages of emails to or from the then-school superintendent, Hal Harrell.

“It is simply inconceivable that UCISD’s production represents the totality of correspondence to and from the District’s spokesperson and superintendent in the wake of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history,” the letter wrote, adding that emails known to have been sent by news organizations were not included.

“These omissions clearly demonstrate that UCISD has not produced all responsive email correspondence.”

Teacher Arnie Reyes, who lay in his own blood and that of his students for more than an hour as the gunman taunted him while police officers waited outside his classroom, said it was clear to him that not everything had been released.

“There has to be more emails than that,” he said in a video posted to Facebook, adding that he saw little if any concern for the survivors in the correspondence that was published.

He also said why learning more was important to him.

“I laid on a floor in a puddle of blood that I could see getting bigger. I could hear what was going on, and I could just imagine the pain that my students had gone through. So, this is two totally different battles. It’s not to bring up the pain again of that day. It is for closure, for me, it is for closure,” he said.

Reyes was the only survivor in Classroom 111. Eleven students who had stayed after their awards ceremony to watch a movie were killed in his room.

The Uvalde school board has already faced criticism for its actions following the attack on the fourth graders and their teachers on their awards day.

Angry parents confronted the board two months after the massacre demanding to know why Arredondo was still employed at that time.

The district also hired to its school police force a Texas trooper who had been one of the first to arrive at Robb Elementary and then stayed mostly outside. CNN revealed that the school district was aware she was under investigation for actions on the day of the massacre, and separately that she told fellow officers after the event, “If my son had been in there, I would not have been outside. I promise you that.”

Following CNN’s exclusive reporting, the district fired first that officer and then suspended the entire school police force and two other officials.

This story has been updated with additional information.

