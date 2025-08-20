Update on the beloved plant stolen in daylight by suspected Amazon deliverers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- It was the early morning of Aug. 17 when surveillance cameras at a Pueblo home caught two people jumping out of an SUV, one wearing what appears to be an Amazon delivery vest. Within seconds, a woman is seen lifting a large potted bush and loading it into the back of their car.

The homeowner who chose to remain anonymous told KRDO13 this plant meant much more to her than some might think.

“My husband put it in there 20, 25 years ago. It was a very developed bush that was flowering, and it has sentimental reasons around it. All the kids play around it, the grandkids, it just looks pretty when you come around the corner and see it," said the homeowner.

The family tells KRDO that a police report was filed and that it is still an open case at this time.

"We’ve reached out to the customer to apologize and we’re working directly with them to resolve this issue," said an Amazon spokesperson.

