CBI providing new mobile fingerprinting devices to agencies throughout the state

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has distributed 264 mobile fingerprinting devices to 37 different agencies, helping officers identify individuals in the field.

According to CBI, the devices perform on-the-spot identification by using law enforcement databases.

“This technology is a game-changer for officers on patrol,” said CBI Director Armando Saldate. “It allows for rapid identification, which is crucial for ensuring officer safety and making informed decisions during encounters with the public.”

CBI says this initiative began in 2024 and has since received the 2024 Adam Walsh Grant, which they will use to purchase additional devices specifically for patrol officers who interact with registered sex offenders.

“Having state-of-the-art fingerprint scanners helps us identify subjects faster, clear them for potential warrants, and quickly move on to other calls in our community," said Wheat Ridge Police Chief Chris Murtha, who recently received five of the devices.

The Wheat Ridge Department says they plan to use the devices when they believe a suspect has given them a false name.

CBI says they aim to equip as many criminal justice agencies with the device as possible.

