Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to electric vehicle fire off N. Nevada

today at 3:01 PM
Published 2:59 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to an active electric vehicle fire in the 3100 block of North Nevada, which has now been successfully put out.

CSFD is now working on the cleanup and ensuring safety.

According to the department:

Electric Vehicle (EV) fires present a significant hazard when they catch fire.

The batteries inside the vehicle can experience thermal runaway which means the battery cells overheat and cause an explosion.

They also release toxic chemicals into the air. Additionally, they take a significant amount of water to completely extinguish.

According to officials, Colorado Springs has a unique plan and execution just for electric vehicle fires to ensure safety.

