Trump uses FBI and Justice Department to escalate his long-standing feud with Adam Schiff

(CNN) — In the first Trump administration, then-Rep. Adam Schiff led the House’s investigations into Donald Trump, first as the top Democrat on the intelligence committee’s probe into Russian election interference and then as the lead investigator of the withholding of Ukraine aid that led to the president’s first impeachment.

When Trump was out of office, Schiff was a member of the House committee that investigated his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Now, with Trump back in the White House and Schiff in the Senate, the president is using the full force of the federal government to try to turn the tables on his longtime nemesis.

Last week, FBI Director Kash Patel declassified and released internal FBI interview notes from a former House Intelligence Committee staffer who first accused Schiff in 2017 of directing illegal leaks of classified information about Trump and Russia.

The allegations from the former staffer had already been investigated in Trump’s first term by federal prosecutors, who questioned the staffer’s credibility. But that didn’t stop Trump from using the claims as a basis to call on Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the California Democrat.

“I’m looking at Pam because I hope something’s going to be done about it,” Trump said while speaking at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday. “It was a hoax created by the Democrats, but in particular, Schiff, crooked Hillary, the whole group.”

And last month, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, a Trump ally, referred Schiff to the Justice Department over allegations of mortgage fraud. Schiff’s lawyer blasted media reports of a grand jury investigation, calling the claims “transparently false, stale, and long debunked.”

A nine-year fight

The attacks on Schiff are the latest example of how Trump and his government have carried out a campaign of retribution against a wide swath of the president’s perceived political enemies, ranging from former Trump officials to members of Congress to the prosecutors who brought cases against Trump while he was out of office.

CNN reported this month that the Justice Department opened a grand jury investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James over the civil actions she brought against Trump and the National Rifle Association. That came after the Trump administration launched an investigation into allegations of mortgage fraud against James, similar to those leveled against Schiff. (James’ attorney said they were “baseless and long-discredited allegations.”) Trump has called for James to be prosecuted for years, too.

Trump has a long history of attacking Schiff, going back to 2017 and the Russia investigation. He’s accused the California Democrat of treason and called for his prosecution on numerous occasions.

Trump’s calls last year to prosecute Schiff and the other members of the House January 6 committee prompted outgoing President Joe Biden to issue a preemptive pardon to everyone who served on the panel.

Trump’s attacks helped Schiff become a household name and a fundraising juggernaut in Democratic circles for his work investigating and impeaching Trump, leading up to his successful Senate campaign in 2024.

Schiff has long embraced his role as a MAGA villain, making it clear — often through defiant speeches — that he has no intention of backing down. When House Republicans voted to censure Schiff in 2023 over his allegations about Trump and Russia, he called it a “badge of honor.”

“Ever since I led his first impeachment, he’s threatened me with jail and prosecution and called me a traitor and accused me of treason, blah, blah, blah,” Schiff said last month on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“So, I just want to direct this, if this is the right camera,” he continued, turning to face the camera directly for full effect: “Donald, piss off.”

Schiff is also making preparations for a legal fight. Preet Bharara, the high-powered former US attorney for the Southern District of New York, this month was named as Schiff’s personal attorney, issuing a statement on Schiff’s behalf earlier this month following reports that the Justice Department had tapped DOJ official Ed Martin to investigate mortgage allegations against Schiff and James.

“Any supposed investigation led by him would by the very definition of weaponization of the justice process,” Bharara said.

Martin, who was tapped as director of the Justice Department’s Weaponization Working Group in May after his confirmation to be US attorney for the District of Columbia fizzled out, appeared Sunday on Fox News to talk about the probes, suggesting the investigations of Schiff and James could be far-reaching.

“These referrals are criminal referrals significant enough that they would warrant using all the tools,” Martin said Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.” “If somebody did something wrong, we’re not only going to hold them accountable, we’re also going to look at everything else that they’ve been doing.”

‘We found it. We declassified it.’

The new documents declassified and publicized last week came from interviews the FBI conducted with a former intelligence committee staffer in 2017, 2019 and 2023 as part of an investigation into classified leaks. The interview notes, known as 302s, were declassified and sent to Congress last week by Patel — who himself was a senior aide on the intelligence committee in 2017 working for then-Chair Devin Nunes.

The FBI notes, which were obtained by CNN, were first reported by Just the News, a site run by conservative journalist John Solomon, who along with Patel was named as Trump’s representative to the National Archives in 2022.

“We found it. We declassified it. Now Congress can see how classified info was leaked to shape political narratives — and decide if our institutions were weaponized against the American people,” Patel wrote on X, sharing Solomon’s story.

The staffer, whose name is redacted from the notes and whom CNN is not naming because he hasn’t made the allegations publicly, told investigators that he believed Schiff and Democratic staffers on the committee were leaking classified information about Trump and Russia in 2017.

In the 2023 interview, the staffer accused Democrats on the committee of “treasonous” activity, going further than his prior interviews. According to the notes, the staffer alleged that at a 2017 staff meeting, “Schiff stated the group would leak classified information which was derogatory to President of the United States President Donald J Trump. Schiff stated the information would be used to indict President Trump.”

While these FBI interview notes contained new details about the allegations of leaks coming from the House Intelligence Committee, the staffer’s allegations were already investigated by the FBI during the first Trump administration as part of a leak probe into numerous media reports containing classified intelligence from 2017.

In fact, the information the staffer provided to the FBI drove the Justice Department’s investigative steps in the leak probes — including obtaining the phone and email records of Schiff, California Rep. Eric Swalwell, multiple congressional staffers and their spouses, according to a Justice Department inspector general report on the investigations released last year. The Justice Department also confidentially obtained phone and email records of multiple journalists as part of the probe, including from CNN.

But the inspector general found that prosecutors in the US attorney’s office for the District of Columbia conducting the investigation concluded the former staffer “had little support for their contentions that certain individuals could be leaking classified information and may not have been credible.”

In subsequent search warrants, the inspector general wrote, “the Department noted that the Committee Witness was of ‘unknown reliability.’”

The staffer who brought the leak allegations to the FBI was fired from the committee in 2017, which he told other aides happened because “there was an expectation of leaking and he refused to participate,” according to the FBI interview notes.

But a former senior congressional official with firsthand knowledge told CNN that characterization was false. The congressional official says the staffer was fired for cause stemming from travel-related incidents that dated back before 2017.

The former intelligence committee staffer did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Schiff said the allegations that the California Democrat leaked classified documents were “absolutely and categorically false” and an attempt by the Trump administration to detract from the uproar over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“These baseless smears are based on allegations that were found to be not reliable, not credible, and unsubstantiated from a disgruntled former staffer who was fired by the House Intelligence Committee for cause in early 2017,” the spokesperson said.

Leak probes closed without charges

The staffer also alleged that Swalwell — a former member of the intelligence committee who was removed from the panel with Schiff in 2023 by then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — was a source of leaks from the committee.

“A particularly sensitive document … viewed by a small contingent of staff, as well as Schiff and Representative Eric Swalwell,” the staffer told the FBI, according to the 302s. “Within 24 hours of (the House Intelligence Committee) reviewing the document the information contained in the document appeared in the press.”

Asked about the allegations, Swalwell shared with CNN text messages that the staffer sent years later in 2021, saying that he hoped the California Democrat stayed on the intelligence committee and requesting to be connected to Swalwell’s political staff.

“This is an effort by Kash Patel — who listed me as his top enemy in his book — to try and silence me. It won’t work,” Swalwell said.

The leak investigations from 2017 were ultimately closed with no charges filed, according to the inspector general.

The FBI’s decision, beginning in 2017, to secretly obtain the records of members of Congress, congressional staffers and reporters sparked outrage when it was disclosed in 2021 — including from Patel himself, who was also a Republican staffer on the committee when his records were secretly obtained.

Patel filed a lawsuit in 2023 over the move against Trump’s prior top DOJ and FBI appointees, including former FBI Director Christopher Wray. The suit was dismissed by a federal judge last fall.

CNN’s Annie Grayer and Sylvie Kirsch contributed to this report.

