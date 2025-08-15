A guide to the 2025 Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 2025 Colorado State Fair officially begins Aug. 22 through Sept.1 with carnival rides, concerts, and all of your deep-fried favorites.

Colorado State Fair map of fairgrounds - Courtesy: Colorado State Fair

The information below has been provided by the fair to plan your visit:

Address:

1001 Beulah Ave. Pueblo, CO 81004

Fair Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday – Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Labor Day: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Carnival Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 3 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. or later

Friday-Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. or later

Labor Day: 11 a.m.-11:00 p.m. or later

Ticket Prices:

Adult Gate Admission: $15

Kids (ages 5-12): $7

Children 4 and under are free (when accompanied by an adult) Please note, when arriving to the fairgrounds without tickets, visit Gate 3 (Mesa Ave.), Gate 5 (Prairie Ave.), and Gate 9 (Beulah Ave.) to purchase fair admission. The remaining gates are service only or require credentials and do not sell admission tickets.

Buy tickets here.

Carnival Prices:

($2 fee for wristbands and cards purchased on site)

Unlimited Ride Band*: $34 through August 21, $42 starting August 22

Megapass*: $162 through August 21, $202 starting August 22

Individual Credit: $1 *Some specialty rides not included (height & weight restrictions may apply)



Parking Information: CASH ONLY

Public parking is available in the Colorado State Fair South Lot, south of the fairgrounds between Mesa and Northern Avenues. $5 Monday-Thursday $10 Friday-Sunday

Parking is also available in the Hangar Lot at 905 S. Prairie Ave. Enter heading south on Prairie Ave between Small and Tulane Avenues. Parking Price: $15



Pueblo Transit Shuttle:

The shuttle will run from the city’s Main Street Parking Garage (110 S. Main St in downtown Pueblo) to the State Fair Gate 5 on Prairie Ave. Shuttles will run every 15 to 30 minutes. The shuttle and parking in the garage is FREE. Monday-Thursday: 3-11 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Labor Day: 11 a.m. -11 p.m.



Hanicap Access:

Handicap parking and access to the fairgrounds are available from designated areas along Beulah & Arroyo Avenues. Make a reservation or find more information here. Individuals are welcome to bring their own electric mobility scooter, stroller, wagon, or wheelchair onto the fairgrounds. Bikes, skateboards, skates, hoverboards, and electric scooters not for mobility assistance will not be allowed on the fairgrounds.



The fair will be hosting many free concerts with gate admission featuring a variety of artists. You can find the complete schedule here.

For a list of deals and discounts, including information on free kids' day or senior day, click here.

If you are a vendor or interested in sponsoring or volunteering, you can get involved here.

