37-year-old male found unresponsive in El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a 37-year-old male was found unresponsive in his bunk bed at the El Paso County Jail around 4:27 a.m. on Aug. 15.

At around 4:38 am, medical personnel from American Medical Response and the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived and took over medical care of the individual, confirmed officials.

The male was pronounced dead at 4:57 a.m., says EPSO.

EPSO says an investigation has been ordered, but at this time, there is no indication of self-harm, assault, or foul play.

When asked about the recent deaths at the Jail, EPSO's public information officer released the following statement:

“Although we have not yet received final reports or conclusive information from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office regarding the cause of death for Ms. Orth and Ms. Enlow, our preliminary investigations have identified areas for further examination.

“Our Office is in the process of conducting an extensive, multifaceted investigation.

“This includes investigative assistance from our partners at the El Paso County Coroner’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

“We will continue providing updates to the families of the deceased individuals and the community as they become available.”

The identification of the 37-year-old has yet to be released.

