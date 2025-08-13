Suspect arrested after hitting patrol vehicle in stolen truck

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies arrested a 38-year-old male after he hit a marked patrol car with a stolen truck and then ran from police.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says on Aug. 12, Damian Garnett was parked outside a closed business around 2 a.m. that deputies say was recently a target of criminal activity.

According to deputies, when they approached Garnett, parked near the 700 block of North Powers Boulevard near Highway 24, they used their emergency lights to identify themselves.

EPSO says Garnett immediately reversed to leave, causing deputies to block the vehicle with their patrol car. Deputies say Garnett then drove forward and hit a patrol car.

According to EPSO, the suspect then exited the vehicle and ran from deputies. Once arrested, deputies say they discovered the car that Garnett was driving was reported stolen in Colorado Springs within the past week.

EPSO says Garnett was transported to the El Paso County Jail and booked on the following alleged charges:

Second degree motor vehicle theft

Attempted assault on a peace officer

Vehicular eluding

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting arrest

Possession of a financial transaction device

Criminal mischief

EPSO confirms he is being held on a $3,000 bond.

