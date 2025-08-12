Wrong way driver arrested after fatal crash on Highway 285

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 33-year-old man has been arrested after a wrong-way crash on Highway 285 resulted in two fatalities.

Colorado State Patrol says that the wrong-way driver, Michael Colson, was arrested and booked for the following alleged charges:

2 counts of vehicular homicide

2 counts of vehicular homicide, reckless driving

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Driving motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs or both

Driving the wrong way on a divided highway

CSP says that Colson was allegedly driving the wrong way on Highway 285 when he crashed into a Cadillac driven by a 59-year-old male and a 64-year-old female passenger. Patrol says the Cadillac then spun out and hit a Chevrolet, driven by a 51-year-old male.

The 59-year-old male driving the Cadillac died from his injuries at a local hospital. At this time, CSP has not released the identity of the second person who died in the crash.

