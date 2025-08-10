Firefighter suffers major injuries after truck rolls nearly 200 feet down hillside near Canyon Fire

By Dean Fioresi

CASTAIC, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A Kern County Fire Department firefighter suffered major injuries when their truck rolled nearly 200 over a ridge and down a steep hillside in Castaic near the Canyon Fire on Friday night.

It happened a little before 7 p.m. a little south of Castaic High School, near the 31000 block of Romero Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

By the time other firefighters arrived at the spot of the crash, they said that the victim had was out of the car. Though he was alert and conscious, he was said to have sustained major injuries in the collision.

The firefighter was airlifted to Henry Mayo Medical Center in Valencia for treatment. In a news release issued Saturday morning, the Kern County Fire Department identified the man as Battalion Chief James Agee.

“James is a strong man with a big heart, and we know he’s facing this challenge with the same strength and character he’s shown throughout his career,” said Aaron Duncan, Fire Chief of the Kern County Fire Department. W”e are grateful for the swift actions of our crews and partner agencies, and for the kindness being shown to James and his family.”

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where a group of other firefighters could be seen tending to the victim. A pickup truck nearby appeared to have sustained severe damage as if it had rolled over several times.

